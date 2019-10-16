BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone have released their first ads for the runoff election.

Both candidates went on the attack in their TV spots.

In his ad, Edwards says Rispone would repeat the budget cuts and deficits of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's era.

Rispone doubles down on his support for President Donald Trump. His two ads use clips from Trump's anti-Edwards rally, with the president hitting Edwards for raising taxes and chasing away economic development.

Edwards was forced into the runoff election against Rispone when the Democratic incumbent failed to top 50% of the vote in Saturday's primary.

The runoff election is Nov. 16.

The governor's ad started running statewide Tuesday. Rispone's campaign says his two TV spots will begin airing statewide Wednesday.

