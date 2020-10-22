Former President Barack Obama set to hold Biden, Harris campaign event in Miami Saturday

Obama's appearance in the state comes at a crucial time as the window to get the attention of Florida voters seems to be closing.

MIAMI — In Florida, the campaign stops just keep on coming as we close in on Election Day. This upcoming weekend is no different.

But instead of the faces Floridians are used to seeing among campaign events held across the battleground state, those in South Florida will get to hear from a former U.S. president.

The Biden campaign says former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for his Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on Saturday.

While specifics on location, time and topic have yet to be released, Biden's campaign says the former president will be in Miami on Oct. 24.

As of Oct. 21, just over 2.9 million mail-in ballots and 720,000 early voting submissions have already been recorded in the state.

