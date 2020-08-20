GOP lawmakers, Edwards clashing over Louisiana election plan

It eliminates most of the coronavirus-related reasons for a person to request an absentee ballot.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana lawmakers are plowing ahead with a contested emergency plan to run the state’s fall elections during the pandemic despite Gov. John Bel Edwards' intention to jettison the plan if it reaches his desk.

Republicans on the House and Governmental Affairs Committee voted in a near-bloc Wednesday to advance the emergency plan offered by GOP Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to the full House for consideration.

It eliminates most of the coronavirus-related reasons for a person to request an absentee ballot.

The rules have little chance of being used for the Nov. 3 presidential election or a Dec. 5 state election because Edwards, a Democrat, intends to block it.

