x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Elections

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

She is the first woman to be elected vice president in America, but she says she will not be the last.
Credit: AP
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her family watch fireworks on stage in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WILMINGTON, Del. — Vice president-elect Kamala Harris is paying tribute to the women, particularly Black women, whose shoulders she stands on as she shatters barriers in American politics. 

Harris addressed the nation as the next vice president on Saturday. 

She is the first woman to be elected vice president in America, but she says she will not be the last. 

The 56-year-old California senator is also the first Black woman and first person of Indian heritage elected to the vice presidency. 

She wore a white pantsuit on stage in tribute to women's suffrage. 

RELATED: Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as Vice President-elect

RELATED: Speaking for first time since win, President-elect Biden pledges to be unifying leader
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Nov 02, 2020