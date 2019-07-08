BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The first day of Louisiana's candidate registration period has ended with nearly all statewide elected officials signed up for their re-election bids.
Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards qualified Tuesday for the Oct. 12 ballot, along with his two major Republican opponents: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. Two other contenders also joined the field.
In addition to the governor's race, five of the six GOP statewide elected officials also registered their candidacies Tuesday: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.
Ardoin, Donelon and Strain picked up challengers.
Republican Treasurer John Schroder planned to register for his race Wednesday. He's drawn an opponent he defeated in 2017: Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards.
Candidate registration continues through Thursday.
The sign-up period for Louisiana's Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor's race and competitions for six other statewide positions. The candidates who have qualified are:
___
GOVERNOR:
- Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D-Hammond
- John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland
- Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R-New Orleans
- Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge
___
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
- William "Billy" Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur.
___
SECRETARY OF STATE:
- Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge
- Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton
___
ATTORNEY GENERAL
- Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.
___
TREASURER
- Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey.
___
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
- Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans
- Michael "Mike" Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs
- Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth.
___
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
- James "Jim" Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie
- Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge
___
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:
- Will Crain, R-Madisonville
- Richard Ducote, R-Covington
- Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie
- Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT
- James "Jim" Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT
- Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT
- Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT
- Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT
- Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT
- Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT
- Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Milton
- Timala "Timmie" Melancon, independent-Gueydan.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT
- Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.
___
Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com