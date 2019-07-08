BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The first day of Louisiana's candidate registration period has ended with nearly all statewide elected officials signed up for their re-election bids.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards qualified Tuesday for the Oct. 12 ballot, along with his two major Republican opponents: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. Two other contenders also joined the field.

In addition to the governor's race, five of the six GOP statewide elected officials also registered their candidacies Tuesday: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.

Ardoin, Donelon and Strain picked up challengers.

Republican Treasurer John Schroder planned to register for his race Wednesday. He's drawn an opponent he defeated in 2017: Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards.

Candidate registration continues through Thursday.

The sign-up period for Louisiana's Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor's race and competitions for six other statewide positions. The candidates who have qualified are:

___

GOVERNOR:

  • Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville
  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D-Hammond
  • John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland
  • Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R-New Orleans
  • Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge

___

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

  • William "Billy" Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur.

___

SECRETARY OF STATE:

  • Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge
  •  Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL

  • Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.

___

TREASURER

  • Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey.

___

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

  • Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans
  • Michael "Mike" Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs
  • Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth.

___

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

  • James "Jim" Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie
  •  Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:

  • Will Crain, R-Madisonville
  • Richard Ducote, R-Covington
  • Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie
  • Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT

  • James "Jim" Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT

  • Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT

  • Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT

  • Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT

  • Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT

  • Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT

  • Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Milton
  •  Timala "Timmie" Melancon, independent-Gueydan.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT

  • Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.

___

Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com