BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The first day of Louisiana's candidate registration period has ended with nearly all statewide elected officials signed up for their re-election bids.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards qualified Tuesday for the Oct. 12 ballot, along with his two major Republican opponents: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone. Two other contenders also joined the field.

In addition to the governor's race, five of the six GOP statewide elected officials also registered their candidacies Tuesday: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain.

Ardoin, Donelon and Strain picked up challengers.

Republican Treasurer John Schroder planned to register for his race Wednesday. He's drawn an opponent he defeated in 2017: Democratic lawyer Derrick Edwards.

Candidate registration continues through Thursday.

The sign-up period for Louisiana's Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor's race and competitions for six other statewide positions. The candidates who have qualified are:

___

GOVERNOR:

Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler, D-Hammond

John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland

Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R-New Orleans

Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge

___

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

William "Billy" Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur.

___

SECRETARY OF STATE:

Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge

Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.

___

TREASURER

Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey.

___

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

Marguerite Green, D-New Orleans

Michael "Mike" Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs

Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth.

___

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

James "Jim" Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie

Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge

___

LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:

Will Crain, R-Madisonville

Richard Ducote, R-Covington

Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie

Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 1st DISTRICT

James "Jim" Garvey (incumbent), R-Metairie.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 2nd DISTRICT

Kira Orange Jones (incumbent), D-New Orleans.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT

Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT

Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT

Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT

Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT

Holly Franks Boffy (incumbent), R-Milton

Timala "Timmie" Melancon, independent-Gueydan.

___

BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT

Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.

___

Source: Louisiana Secretary of State: www.geauxvote.com