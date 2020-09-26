Vote 4 Louisiana | Here's how to apply for a mail-in ballot

The deadline to apply for a mailing ballot is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 — the 4th day before election day.

NEW ORLEANS — In Louisiana, to be eligible to vote by mail, you'll need to apply.

You can apply for an absentee ballot now. There is no start date, and Louisiana's election and voting website recommends doing it as soon as possible. Once the application is accepted by the registrar of voters, you can vote by mail.

The deadline to apply for a mailing ballot is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 — the 4th day before election day.

Officials want you to plan for standard mail delivery times and the return ballot deadline when applying for a mail ballot to ensure your voted ballot is received before the deadline — Nov. 2.

You can submit an application requesting a mail-in ballot online through Louisiana's online voter portal, or you can hand-deliver, mail, ship or fax the application directly to your registrar of voters.

Here's how to apply for a mail-in ballot in Louisiana online:

You can request an absentee by mail ballot by logging in to the Louisiana Voter Portal and following these steps:

You must be logged in to the Voter Portal as the voter for whom the request is intended to electronically request for an absentee ballot. Click the "Search By Voter" button Type in your first name, last name and Zip code or birth month and year and then click the "Submit" button Click the "Request Absentee Ballot" link found under the Quick Links heading Complete the requested information and submit

Voters can print mail-in ballot applications & submit them to their parish registrars

You can also print an application for an absentee ballot that you can complete and deliver to your parish registrar of voters. You can hand-deliver, mail, ship or fax the application directly to your registrar of voters.

If hand-delivered or faxed, the application can only be for you or your immediate family member.

To see which application applies to you click here. You can download them below:

