Here's how to Early Vote in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Anyone registered to vote can vote early, according to Louisiana's election and voting website.

Voters who want to vote early for any election in Lousiana can do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in their parish from 14 to seven days before any election.

The early voting period for the November election is from October 16-27 (excluding Sundays, Oct. 18 and 25) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What Do I Need to Early Vote in Louisiana?

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit.

Here's what you can use for that:

Louisiana driver’s license

Louisiana special identification card

United States military ID-card that has the applicant's name & picture

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature

