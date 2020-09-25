Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana by mail

According to the Louisiana's election and voting website, people registering to vote by mail have to do the following:

NEW ORLEANS — People can register to vote in Louisiana by mail, in person, or online.

The requirements for voter registration are the same, regardless of the registration method, but the deadlines are different.

Registering to vote by mail or in person in Louisiana for the November election has the earliest deadline: Oct. 5.

According to the Louisiana's election and voting website, people registering to vote by mail have to do the following:

Download the Louisiana Voter Registration Application or the National Voter Registration Application (Click, tap or scroll down for the applications.) Print the form and fill it out. Find the address of your parish's Registrar of Voter's Office (Click, tap or scroll down for the full list.) Mail the complete form to your local Registrar of Voter's Office before or on Oct. 5. Applications mailed must be received in an envelope postmarked Oct. 5 or earlier. Make sure you get a verification mailing card back within two weeks of mailing your application. It's sent back to confirm your address. If you don't get one, contact your parish's Registrar of Voter's Office.

For more information on voting in the November election click here.

Louisiana Voter Registration Application

National Voter Registration Application: