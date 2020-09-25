Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana in person

Registering to vote in-person or by mail in Louisiana for the November election has the earliest deadline: Oct. 5.

NEW ORLEANS — People can register to vote in Louisiana by mail, in person, or online.

The requirements for voter registration are the same, regardless of the registration method, but the deadlines are different.

Here's a list of places where you can register to vote in person:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (click or tap or scroll down for locations)

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

WIC offices

food stamp offices

Medicaid offices

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices

Armed Forces recruitment offices

If registering in person at a parish Registrar of Voters Office, you'll need to proof of age, residency, and an ID card or driver's license, and if you have a Louisiana driver's license then you must bring it.

If you do not have a Louisiana driver's license you can bring either your birth certificate or other documents that "reasonably and sufficiently" established your identity, age and residence.

If you have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID or social security number, you can provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check or government document that includes your name and address.

If registering at a mandated site — like one of the government offices listed above — you can use whatever ID said agency or office requires there.

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles:

