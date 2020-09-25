Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana online

You'll need either a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card with an audit code.

NEW ORLEANS — There are a few ways to register to vote in Louisiana, and those different registration methods have different deadlines.

If you're registering through Louisiana's online voter portal, the deadline is Oct. 13, but you should make sure you can register online before the mail-in deadline.

Before you knock that out here's some information that you'll need either a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card WITH an audit code.

Here's how to knock that out:

Click here, or copy and paste the following link into a new tab: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/VoterRegistration

Follow the instructions on your screen

Don't let your screen idle for long because or security reasons, the registration application will time out if it's idle for more than five minutes. You'll have to start the application over if that happens.

Some people trying to register online will be prompted to mail in their applications because they don't have a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card WITH an audit code.

However, if you've waited past the Oct. 5 mail-in deadline hoping to register online by the Oct. 13 deadline, you won't be able to without a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card WITH an audit code.

