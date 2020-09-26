Vote 4 Louisiana | Here's how to vote by mail in Louisiana

You can apply for an absentee ballot now. There is no start date, and Louisiana's election and voting website recommends doing it ASAP.

NEW ORLEANS — In Louisiana, to be eligible to vote by mail, you'll need to apply, but only a few qualify.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is October 30.

Officials want you to plan for standard mail delivery times and the return ballot deadline when you apply for a mail-in ballot. They want to make sure your voted ballot is received before the deadline — Nov. 2.

If it is, it's counted.

Disabled voters, military voters and overseas voters can get their mail-in ballot electronically.

If you need help voting or have any questions, contact your registrar of voters.

