NEW ORLEANS — The deadline to register to vote for Louisiana's Gubernatorial Primary Election in October is just two weeks away.

First, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's voter website to see if you are already registered to vote. If you are not registered, you have until Sept. 11, 2019, to register in person or by mail or Sept. 21 to register online through the GeaxVote Registration System.

You can register online through the Louisiana Secretary of State's website or in person at the Registrar of Voter's Office or Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

Early voting begins Sept. 28. The Gubernatorial Primary Election Day is Oct. 12. Voters will decide several important statewide and parish races, including Louisiana's Governor, Attorney General, Treasurer, Parish President and Sheriff.

If you are registered, you can use these links to find your registration, or change your party affiliation or contact information.

You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an absentee ballot here.

If you plan to register online, you must have a Louisiana driver's license or Louisiana special ID card when you begin.

To register in person, you can visit any of the following offices:

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles;

Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services;

WIC offices;

food stamp offices;

Medicaid offices;

offices serving persons with disabilities such as the Deaf Action Centers and Independent Living Offices; or

Armed Forces recruitment offices.

If registering in person at a parish Registrar of Voters Office, you are required to prove age, residency and identity. You must submit your current Louisiana driver's license if you have one, or your birth certificate or other documentation which reasonably and sufficiently establishes your identity, age and residency. If you have no driver's license, special Louisiana ID, or social security number, you may provide a picture ID, a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes your name and address.

To register to vote by mail, download the Louisiana Voter Registration Application, complete it and mail it to your local Registrar of Voters Office. Please note that the list of offices for registrars of voters is also included on the form. You may also register by using a National Mail Voter Registration Form. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

To register you must be a U.S. citizen, 17-years-old (but must be 18-years-old to vote), reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register. You must also not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or, if under such an order, not have been arrested within the last five years.

For more information on how to register to vote, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Gubernatorial Primary Election:

Sept. 11, 2019: Deadline to register to vote in person or by mail.

Sept. 21, 2019: Deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System

Sept. 28 - Oct. 5, 2019 (except Sunday, Sept. 29): Early voting from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Oct. 6, 2019: Deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

Oct. 11, 2019: Deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Oct. 12, 2019: Gubernatorial Primary Election Day

