Know to Vote: How will mail-in ballots be counted in Louisiana?

Officials want you to ensure your voted ballot is received before the deadline — 4:30 p.m. CST Nov. 2, and mailing it isn't the only way to get it there.

NEW ORLEANS — Thanks to a federal judge's court ruling, most Louisiana voters can vote by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Chief Judge Shelly Dick says the state must allow mail voting for people with conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous, and their caretakers.

Typically, main-in ballots in Louisiana are restricted to a few people, like military members serving far from home or others who can't physically make it to the polls.

The deadline to apply for a mailing ballot is 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 — the 4th day before election day. Here's how to apply for a mail-in ballot

According to Louisiana's election and voting website, Officials want you to plan for standard mail delivery times and the return ballot deadline when applying for a mail-in ballot to ensure your voted ballot is received before the deadline — 4:30 p.m. CST Nov. 2.

But mailing your mail-in ballot isn't the only way to get it to your registrar of voters' office. Here's how else you can deliver it:

By Mail (includes commercial carriers like UPS and Fedex).

By Fax: Upon request submitted to the registrar of voter

By Hand Delivery: A voter or immediate family member of the voter may deliver the ballot to the registrar of voters (a signed statement must be completed upon delivery by anyone other that the voter, certifying their relationship to the voter).

Emergency Provisions: There are emergency provisions in place for Military, Overseas and hospitalized voters.

You can track your mail-in ballot through Louisiana's online voter portal.

You can submit an application requesting a mail-in ballot online through Louisiana's online voter portal, or you can hand-deliver, mail, ship or fax the application directly to your registrar of voters.

