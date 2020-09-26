Vote 4 Louisiana | Important dates and deadlines for Louisiana voters

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register in person or by mail. You should make sure you can register online before Oct 5. just in case you have to register another way.

NEW ORLEANS — Officials across America country have been encouraging people to sign up to vote for the November election.

Here's a few dates and deadlines:

October 5

Oct. 5 is the deadline to register in person or by mail, but even if you plan to register later through Louisiana's online voter portal, you should make sure you can register online before Oct 5.

October 13

Oct. 13 is the deadline to register through Louisiana's online voter portal, but you should make sure you can register online before Oct 5 — because if you don't qualify to register online, you'll have to register in person or by mail, both of which due on Oct. 5.

October 16-27

Voters who want to vote early for any election can at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at designated locations in the parish from 14 to seven days prior to any scheduled election.

This year, early voting is Oct. 16-27 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 25) from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

October 30

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 30. Once the application is accepted by the registrar of voters, you can vote by mail.

November 2

Mail-in ballots must make it to your registrar's office by no later than Nov. 2, the day before the election.

November 3

November 3 is Election Day.

► Vote! And stay on the top of the election by tuning in to WWLTV, downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play, following us on Facebook or Twitter, or by going to WWLTV.com

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

New Orleans News from WWL - Apps on Google Play Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events.