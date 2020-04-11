In blue and red states, milestone wins for LGBTQ candidates

x
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Democratic candidate Mondaire Jones poses for a selfie while campaigning for the U.S. House of Representatives 17th Congressional seat on Election Day in Tarrytown, N.Y. With the addition of Jones and Ritchie Torres winning in the 2020 election, there will be nine openly LGBTQ members of the House as of January 2021, The seven incumbents all won their races. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Across the nation, LGBTQ candidates achieved milestone victories in Tuesday’s election.

 Winners include a Delaware woman who will become the first transgender person in a state Senate when she takes office in January, and the first openly gay Black men to win seats in Congress, both Democrats from New York. 

The landmark victories came not only in blue but also red states such as Tennessee, where a Republican gay man and a Democratic bisexual man will become the first openly LGBTQ members of the state House. 

In Kansas and Vermont, two Democrats are the first openly transgender people to win seats in their states’ Houses. 

