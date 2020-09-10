It's not too late to register to vote in LA; Do it online before Tuesday to vote in November

The deadline is Oct. 13. If you have a LA driver's license or ID with an audit code, you can register to vote online, so you can vote in the November Election.

NEW ORLEANS — The only remaining way to register to vote in time to participate in the November Election is online. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail was Oct. 5.

If you're registering through Louisiana's online voter portal, the deadline is Oct. 13.

Before you knock that out, here's what you'll need: Either a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card WITH an audit code.

Here's how to knock that out:

Click here, or copy and paste the following link into a new tab: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/VoterRegistration

Follow the instructions on your screen

Don't let your screen idle for long because for security reasons, the registration application will time out if it's idle for more than five minutes. You'll have to start the application over if that happens.

Some people trying to register online will be prompted to mail in their applications because they don't have a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card WITH an audit code.

However, if you've waited past the Oct. 5 mail-in deadline hoping to register online by the Oct. 13 deadline, you won't be able to without a Louisiana driver's license or a Louisiana special ID card WITH an audit code.

