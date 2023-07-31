Jeff Landry gains Sen. Bill Cassidy’s endorsement for Louisiana Governor

"But as I've traveled the state, Jeff has been the candidate connecting with the most people from all parts of the state,” Cassidy said.

LOUISIANA, USA — Republican Gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry gains the endorsement of Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

Cassidy made the announcement Monday in a social media post.

“Today, I endorse Jeff Landry for governor. There are good people in the race and I'm friends with most. But as I've traveled the state, Jeff has been the candidate connecting with the most people from all parts of the state,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy says he and Landry are both fighting to make flood insurance more affordable and to get resources to restore our coastline.

Cassidy also says he and Landry are striving to make Louisiana a leader in the Energy economy and improve access to mental health services in the state.

“These are the issues the next governor must address," Cassidy said.

In May, Landry secured former President Donald Trump’s support behind Landry for Louisiana Governor.

Landry, a conservative Republican and Trump supporter, amassed more than $6.3 million in campaign money, according to campaign finance reports published.

The current Attorney General of Louisiana will have to edge out ahead of other prominent Republicans which include State Treasurer John Schroder, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, and state Rep. Richard Nelson.

Landry also will have to push ahead with the Democrats’ choice for governor, former head of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Shawn Wilson.

The Gubernatorial Primary Election is set for Oct. 14 with the Gubernatorial General Election on Nov. 18.