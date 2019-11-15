JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Voters in Jefferson Parish will decide three ballot issues Saturday, including two seats on the Jefferson Parish Council.

Two Jefferson Parish Council seats advanced to runoff elections after the votes were counted on Oct. 12. The District 2 race is between two Democrats - Bryon Lee and Derrick Shepherd. The District 3 race is between two Republicans - Deano Bonano and Michael O'Brien.

Voters in Westwego will also decide on a millage regarding police salaries and benefits.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

