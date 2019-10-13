NEW ORLEANS — Jim Donelon has reached a fourth term as Louisiana's insurance commissioner after a hard-fought, intraparty battle to hang on to the job.

Voters on Saturday reelected the Republican incumbent to another four-year stint as chief regulator of automobile and property insurance rates in Louisiana.

Donelon defeated Republican Tim Temple in a tight competition.

Temple, who's worked in the insurance industry for 20 years, put $1.8 million of his own money into the race. He said Donelon had done too little to lower car insurance rates and attract market competition, describing Donelon as "asleep at the wheel."

Donelon is a former state lawmaker from Metairie who's been commissioner since 2006. He said he's worked to reduce insurance premiums and restored integrity to an office that saw three former commissioners serve prison time.

