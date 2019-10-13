JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Republican Incumbent Joseph Lopinto has been re-elected as Jefferson Parish Sheriff, defeating former challenger John Fortunato, WWL-TV projects.

The race was a bitter rematch of a special election in 2018 that was called after former sheriff Newell Normand announced his resignation.

Fortunato criticized Lopinto's leadership of the sheriff's office, saying that the number of murders in Jefferson Parish had spiked since 2018. Lopinto had been quick to remind voters that overall crime numbers had been down and the rate of solving murders was up.

