Judge throws out La. attorney general's election grant suit

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana state district judge has dismissed Attorney General Jeff Landry’s lawsuit seeking to block millions of dollars in grants to local election leaders.

The grants were offered through a nonprofit backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The Advocate reports Landry said he will appeal the ruling from 16th Judicial District Judge Lewis Pitman that threw out the lawsuit last week.

But already the dispute over the money has kept the grants from flowing to Louisiana. Local election officials initially applied for $7.8 million after Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin told clerks of court and registrars of voters about the opportunity.

But Landry pushed back, suggesting the grants were illegal.

