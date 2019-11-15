LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Voters in Lafourche Parish will decide on three races Saturday, including who will be the next parish president.

Two Republican candidates are vying to become the next Lafourche Parish president - Archie Chaisson, III and Luci Sposito.

The Lafourche Parish Council District 1 seat is also in a runoff between Democratic incumbent Jerry Jones and intraparty challenger Burnell Tolbert.

A property tax for Lafourche Parish Recreation District 8 is also up for a vote.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

► For a full election recap, plus southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday, sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.