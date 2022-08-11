Lafourche Parish 2022 Election Results

Polling locations close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Voters in Lafourche Parish will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to decide races on the local, state and federal level.

Every voter in Louisiana will have a U.S. Senate seat and eight Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. Most voters will also have a U.S. House of Representatives seat on the ballot.

Ballots in Lafourche Parish will include parish-wide propositions.

In Louisiana's “jungle primary" all candidates regardless of party run against each other on the same ballot. If no one candidate tops 50% in that primary, the top two vote-getters advance to a head-to-head runoff.

