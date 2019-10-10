NEW ORLEANS — Voters in Lafourche Parish will decide eight races when they go to the polls Saturday.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

Both the parish president and sheriff's races top the ballot in Laforuche Parish. Archie Chaisson III, Joe Fertitta and Luci Sposito are in a three-way race for parish president. Incumbent Sheriff Craig Webre is defending his seat against Craig Jaccuzzo and Thomas Rodrigue.

Six seats are up for grabs on the Lafourche Parish Council.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

---

More Elections Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.