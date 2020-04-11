Landrum, Williams headed for Orleans Parish DA runoff

None of the four candidates in the DA race were able to secure 51% of the vote, meaning Landrum and Williams will return for a December runoff as the two highest.

NEW ORLEANS — Keva Landrum and Jason Williams are headed for a runoff for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, according to an Eyewitness News analysis of the race.

None of the four candidates in the DA race were able to secure 51% of the vote, meaning Landrum and Williams will return to the ballot for a December runoff as the top two vote-getters.

Landrum is the only leading candidate with experience as a prosecutor, and served as interim DA from 2007 to 2008. She also secured an endorsement from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Williams is a member of the New Orleans City Council who has made headlines recently for a federal indictment on a barrage of tax fraud charges.

But the charges against him -- which Williams has pled not guilty to and says are politically motivated -- have not held Williams back from Orleans Parish voters.

They are both hoping to take over the office of departing DA Leon Cannizzaro, who decided against another run after his latest term ends. Cannizzaro will leave the DA's office with a complicated legacy, marked by frequent sparring with Cantrell and city officials and a scandal involving his office using fake warrants to compel witnesses to testify in court.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.