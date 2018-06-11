NEW ORLEANS - Polling places for the 2018 Open Primary / Congressional Election in Louisiana are now.

Louisiana has one statewide position on the ballot - a special election to fill a secretary of state seat vacated because of a sexual harassment scandal. Louisiana voters are also deciding whether to return six U.S. House incumbents to Washington for another term and whether to rewrite six provisions in the state constitution.

Polls close at 8 p.m. Runoff elections, as needed, will be Dec. 8.

