Long lines, enthusiasm but no major problems as US votes

DALLAS — Voters in the U.S. are marking the end of a fraught U.S. election season at the polls.

They're casting the last of what will likely be a record-setting number of ballots.

At least 101.9 million people voted early, meaning turnout is expected to reach record levels despite a global pandemic that has upended long-established election procedures and triggered hundreds of lawsuits.

Problems occur every election, and this one is no different.

There were long lines early in the day and sporadic reports of polling places opening late and equipment issues in counties in Georgia and Ohio.

This was all expected given past experience and the issues created by the pandemic.