Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: Amendment #1

On the ballot: “Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”

LOUISIANA, USA — Amendment #1

State Budget

The increase would apply to the following funds:

Louisiana Education Quality Trust Fund

Artificial Reef Development Fund

Lifetime License Endowment Trust Fund

Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Trust and Protection Fund

Russell Sage or Marsh Island Refuge Fund

The amendment would also remove a provision in the constitution that limits the amount of money in the Millennium Trust that may be invested in stock. Instead, this amendment would allow the legislature to provide for investments by general law.

A yes vote means you support increasing the amount of specific state funds that can be invested in stocks from 35% to 65%.