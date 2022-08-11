Louisiana 8 Constitutional Amendments Election Results 2022

Polling locations close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Voters in Louisiana will go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to consider eight constitutional amendments.

While most of the amendments deal with taxes, state budgets, or elections, the most watched ballot item is Amendment seven which includes removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime.

Other amendments include proposed property tax changes for veterans with disabilities, allowing civil servants to support a family member's political campaign, or allowing local government to waive water charges under certain conditions. For more information on each amendment, click here to view WWL-TV's Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022

