NEW ORLEANS — After months of campaigning, Louisiana's 2019 gubernatorial primary election is coming to an end. Use the links below to navigate to the race results.

The governor's race tops the Louisiana ballot. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, is trying to win reelection to a second term and faces five opponents. His two main challengers are both Republicans: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone.

Six additional statewide positions are up for grabs, each race featuring a Republican incumbent seeking reelection. Four constitutional amendments also are on the ballot.

Voters in the New Orleans area will choose a new associate Supreme Court justice, and voters in most regions of the state will select their members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

