NEW ORLEANS — Let this guide be your vote of confidence as you fill out your ballot.

Make sure you can vote in Louisiana — and find your polling place.

To check if you are registered to vote, start here.

If you are not registered: the deadline to register for the Oct. 12, gubernatorial primary election has already passed, but you can still register to vote for any run-off races that will be decided in November. You can register online through the Louisiana Secretary of State's website or in person at the Registrar of Voter's Office or Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles.

If you are registered, you can use these links to find your registration, or change your party affiliation or contact information.

You can also look up your early voting location, election dates and request an absentee ballot here.

Voter Registration Frequently Asked Questions

Know your deadlines

Keep your eye on these important upcoming dates:

Gubernatorial Primary Election:

Sept. 28 - Oct. 5, 2019 (except Sunday, Sept. 29): Early voting from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Early voting from 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019: Deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

Deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). Oct. 11, 2019: Deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

Deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Oct. 12, 2019: Gubernatorial Primary Election Day

Gubernatorial General Election:

Oct. 16, 2019: Deadline to register to vote in person or by mail.

Deadline to register to vote in person or by mail. Oct. 26, 2019: Deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System

Deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System Nov. 2, - Nov. 9, 2019 (except Sunday, Nov. 3): Early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 12, 2019: Deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters).

Deadline to request an absentee by mail ballot. You can request an absentee by mail ballot online through our Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). Nov. 15, 2019: Deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted mail ballot by 4:30 p.m.(other than military and overseas voters).

View the full Secretary of State's Election Calendar.

Do your research now

These are the candidates vying to be Louisiana's next governor

The governor's race tops the Louisiana ballot. John Bel Edwards, the Deep South's only Democratic governor, is trying to win reelection to a second term and faces five opponents.

His two main challengers are both Republicans: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a third-term congressman and doctor from northeast Louisiana, and businessman Eddie Rispone, a longtime donor to conservative candidates who is largely self-financing his campaign.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone (Photos by Melinda Deslatte / Michael DeMocker / AP)

Associated Press

Polls show Edwards well ahead of his competitors, with Abraham and Rispone trying to keep the incumbent from outright victory in the primary.

RELATED: Jindal gone, but not forgotten in Louisiana governor's race

Major Statewide Races

Six additional statewide positions are up for grabs in the primary election. Each of the races features a Republican incumbent seeking reelection: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

The races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner are certain to be settled Oct. 12, with only two contenders in each race. Few opponents to the GOP incumbents have done much fundraising or advertising for their races.

Donelon, in office since 2006, has drawn among the steepest competition, an intraparty challenge from Tim Temple, who's worked in the insurance industry for 20 years and put more than $1 million of his own money into the race.

Among their multiple challengers, both Ardoin and Schroder face rematches with Democratic candidates they defeated in special elections to gain their current posts. Strain has four people vying to unseat him.

Louisiana Constitutional Amendments

Four constitutional amendments also are on the ballot. The amendments deal with important changes to tax exemptions, affordable housing in New Orleans, and school funding.

Amendment No. 1: Create a property exemption for items stored in Louisiana for the Outer Continental Shelf

Amendment No. 2: Adds 3 schools and Louisiana Education Television Authority to the list of schools eligible to receive money from Louisiana's Education Excellence Fund.

Amendment No. 3: Expand the power of the Board of Tax Appeals to allow speed up the process of appealing possible errors in tax bills.

Amendment No. 4: Allow New Orleans to create property tax exemptions in exchange for affordable rents

RELATED: What do Louisiana's four proposed constitutional amendments mean?

Other Races

Voters in the New Orleans area will choose a new associate Supreme Court justice, and voters in most regions of the state will select their members of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Several parishes in Southeast Louisiana including Jefferson and St. Tammany will choose a new Parish President and Sherriff. State House and Senate seats also are up for grabs, with many of them open because of term limits.

The secretary of state's office said 665 elected positions are on the ballot, along with 58 local propositions.

---

More Elections Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.