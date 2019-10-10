NEW ORLEANS — Voters across Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday to choose a new governor.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

Incumbent Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is facing challenges from five other candidates. His two main challengers are both Republicans: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, a third-term congressman and doctor from northeast Louisiana, and businessman Eddie Rispone, a longtime donor to conservative candidates who is largely self-financing his campaign.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. have thrown their support behind Abraham and Rispone. All three have scheduled rallies in Louisiana before the Oct. 12 primary.

In Louisiana, all candidates run against each other on the same ballot. Republicans are trying to keep the Deep South's only Democratic governor from receiving 50% of the vote and winning outright in Saturday's primary.

---

Elections 2019 Quick Links:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.