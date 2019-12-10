NEW ORLEANS — Twenty-five seats are up for grabs in Louisiana's House of Representatives when voters go to the polls Saturday, with many of the seats open because of term limits.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.

The secretary of state's office said 665 elected positions are on the ballot, along with 58 local propositions.

---

More Elections Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.