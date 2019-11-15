NEW ORLEANS — There are seven seats in the State House of Representatives that are up for grabs, including District 89, District 91, District 94, District 97, District 98, District 99 and District 105.

The races are runoffs that came from the primary race in mid-October.

Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. WWL-TV will have full coverage and live election results as the votes are tallied throughout the night. Bookmark this page, and download the new WWL-TV app for updates throughout the evening.

