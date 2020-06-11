Louisiana lawmakers aren't backing Trump's unsubstantiated election fraud claims

Top state Republicans have avoided criticizing the president’s attacks on the integrity of the democratic process.

NEW ORLEANS — Members of the New Orleans area congressional delegation have remained silent on President Trump’s unsupported accusation of wide-spread voter fraud and the possibility of a stolen election.

Thursday, the president repeated the claim that he is being cheated out of an election victory.

His opponent Democrat Joe Biden has opened up a narrow lead as the vote count continues in several key states.

Top Louisiana Democrats objected to the president’s comments.

“Every single vote that was legally cast needs to be counted,” Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-Louisiana said. “That’s the way our system works. If we ever get away from that, then our entire framework of a democratic constitutional republic, it’s just going to start to crumble on us.”

“At some point in time the leadership of the Republican Party, should the numbers continue to go the way they are going, are going to have to go visit with the president and say there is no basis for you to undermine our democracy,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

Top state Republicans have avoided criticizing the president’s attacks on the integrity of the democratic process.

Instead, they made generic statements condemning voter fraud.

Congressman Steve Scalise said, “Americans deserve full transparency to have confidence that their votes are being counted accurately.”

Senator Bill Cassidy stated on Twitter that he respects “all parties’ right to pursue their claims to ensure a transparent and fair election. Cassidy added, “It is important that every legal vote be counted.”

Senator John Kennedy Tweeted the president’s “allegations about election irregularities should be heard promptly in a court of law.”

Democratic State Senator Troy Carter says the lawmakers should condemn the president’s unsupported allegations.

These are fine gentlemen but it’s time for them and everyone else to step up and call balls and strikes, to call it as you see it and defend our constitution, not one individual person.

WWL-TV reached out to members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation.

They declined our invitation to be interviewed about the president’s comments.

