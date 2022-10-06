Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

Voters have until Tues. Oct. 11 to register in-person or by mail or until Tues. Oct. 18 to register online.

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start.

Am I registered to vote?

To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here.

Early voting will take place from Tues. Oct. 25 until Tues. Nov. 1. In-person voting on Election Day is Tues. Nov. 8.

How do I register to vote?

Here's a list of requirements that must be met for anyone to register to vote in Louisiana:

Be a U.S. citizen;

Be 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles), but must be 18 years old to vote;

Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony or other criminal exemptions.

Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights.

Reside in the state and parish in which you seek to register; and

Must be registered at least 20 days prior to an election if registering through our GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver's license or Louisiana special ID card or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail to be eligible to vote in that particular election. If mailing in an application, the application or envelope must be postmarked 30 days prior to the first election in which you seek to vote.

In Louisiana, residents who meet the above requirements can register to vote in person, by mail or online. The deadline to register to vote in the November election depends on how you plan to register. The key deadlines are below:

To participate in any election in Louisiana, people registering to vote using the state's GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver's license or special ID card have up until Tues. Oct. 11 to register in-person or by mail or until Tues. Oct. 18 to register online.

What's on the ballot?

In Louisiana, residents will cast their votes for candidates in several local races and a couple of statewide ones as well. The Louisiana Secretary of State's Office has noted that a full sample ballot will be posted three weeks before election day.

Voters do not have to be registered to a specific party to vote in either election.

