Louisiana passes largely symbolic anti-abortion constitutional amendment

NEW ORLEANS — A constitutional amendment adding anti-abortion language to the Louisiana state constitution appears to have passed by large margins, according to an Eyewitness News analysis of the vote.

Amendment 1 is not a particularly subtle one. Opponents and supporters alike acknowledge that it is designed to answer the immediate question immediately after a possible overturning of Roe v. Wade in the Supreme Court.

Currently the amendment is a largely symbolic one. But if the new 6-3 conservative majority on the high court overturns the landmark abortion decision, it would leave the question of abortion access to individual states.

Amendment 1 adds in wording to the constitution essentially saying that women in Louisiana do not have the right to an abortion in the state.

In early returns, it garnered wide support, with 67% of voters supporting the amendment.

