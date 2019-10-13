NEW ORLEANS — Voters decided four proposals to change the Louisiana Constitution.

They rejected Amendment 1, which would have created a property tax exemption for certain raw materials and other maintenance items headed for oil and gas drilling work in the Gulf of Mexico's Outer Continental Shelf.

They supported Amendment 2 to broaden how money from a state education fund can be used, allowing spending on three additional schools and educational programming from Louisiana Public Broadcasting.

They supported Amendment 3 to widen the authority of the state tax appeals board to let the appointed board members determine whether certain tax and fee measures are constitutional, without a taxpayer having to go to court to settle a tax dispute. The Board of Tax Appeals decision could be appealed to the courts, or a taxpayer could still take a disagreement directly to court instead.

They rejected Amendment 4, which would have let the city of New Orleans exempt properties with up to 15 residential units from property taxes, as an incentive to create affordable housing.

