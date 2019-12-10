NEW ORLEANS — Ten Louisiana Senate seats are up for grabs when voters go to the polls Saturday, with many of the seats open because of term limits.
Voting ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.
In any race where no candidate tops 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will face each other in a Nov. 16 runoff.
The secretary of state's office said 665 elected positions are on the ballot, along with 58 local propositions.
