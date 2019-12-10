NEW ORLEANS — Six additional statewide positions are up for grabs in the primary election.

Each of the races features a Republican incumbent seeking reelection: Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.

The races for lieutenant governor, attorney general and insurance commissioner are certain to be settled Oct. 12, with only two contenders in each race.

