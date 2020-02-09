x
Louisiana trying to recruit poll workers for fall election

Credit: AP
Volunteer poll worker Beverly Talley wears a face mask and gloves as she checks in a voter at a voting center during primary voting in Washington, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is looking for people to work polling locations for the fall elections.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office announced Tuesday the launch of a recruitment campaign for election workers to help set up the polling locations, welcome voters to the sites, and verify voter registrations. 

Ardoin's office says the state pays up to $200 for Election Day workers and $100 per day for early voting poll commissioners. 

Louisiana has had concerns about poll worker shortages for years. But those concerns have heightened with the coronavirus outbreak, as many of those election commissioners are older and at greater risk to the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. 

To apply to be a poll worker, visit the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

