Check out WWLTV's Voter Guide for all your questions about mail-in ballots, early voting, registration deadlines, and more.

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start.

Am I registered to vote?

To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here.

If you are registered, you can use these links to find your registration, or change your party affiliation or contact information./

How do I register to vote?

In Louisiana, residents who meet the above requirements can register to vote in person, by mail or online. The deadline to register to vote in the November election depends on how you plan to register. The key deadlines are below.

To participate in any election in Louisiana, people registering to vote using the state's GeauxVote Online Registration System with a Louisiana driver's license or special ID card have up until 20 days before the election to register, and that date is Oct. 13.

Know Your Deadlines:

Important: You should make sure you can register online before Oct. 5, in case you qualify for online registration. Some voters are required to register in person or by mail by Oct. 5.

Keep your eye on these important upcoming dates.

What's on the ballot?

Americans across the country will go to the polls to choose who will be the President of the United States for the next four years.

In Louisiana, residents will cast their votes for candidates in one U.S. Senate race, six U.S. House of Representative races among other local offices and propositions. Voters will also decide on several proposed amendments to Louisiana's state constitution.

The November election is a Congressional primary election in Louisiana, which is unlike most other states. Besides the presidential election, all candidates for an office run together in one election regardless of their party affiliations. Candidates for those seats who receive more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 3 will win their respective seats, but if no single candidate in a congressional race gets more than 50%, the top two candidates run in a second election on Dec. 5, where the candidate with the most votes wins.

Voters do not have to be registered to a specific party to vote in either election.

