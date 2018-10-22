Voting on Election Day, November 6.

On Election Day - Tuesday, November 6, polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

What's on your ballot:

For a sample ballot for your voting precinct, or to find out what is on your ballot click here for information from the Secretary of State's office.

Here's what you need to bring:

When you go to cast your vote early, you will be asked to identify yourself with either a photo ID or signature on a voter affidavit. You may use a driver's license, a Louisiana special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that has your name and signature. You may wish to contact your local Registrar of Voters Office for specific locations, dates and times.

