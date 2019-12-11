NEW ORLEANS — Setting a new record for early voting in Louisiana, more than 489,000 voters have cast their votes in the governor's race. That's about 100,000 more early votes cast than the primary election in October.

There were almost 40,000 more early votes from Democrats than Republicans, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Among early voters, there were more women. About 62,000 more women than men voted early in November, bringing the number of early voting women to 275,761.

The turnout among early black voters rose to 31 percent from 25 percent in the primary election, totaling out at 152,346 voters. 322,804 white voters voted early, also.

RELATED: Anti-Edwards ad in Louisiana governor's race removed from TV

RELATED: Black voter outreach intensifies in Louisiana governor race

RELATED: Attack ads are getting personal in the La. Governor's race

President Donald J. Trump plans to campaign on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone. The president, Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise have worked to unseat incumbent Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, who is a Democrat.

Edwards has been called the lone Democrat governor in the South.

Also on the ballot were 175 elected positions, including the secretary of state, a state Supreme Court justice, and legislative seats.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.