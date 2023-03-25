March 25th Election: what you need to know

Here's what Orleans, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Lafourche, and Washington Parish residents may see on the ballot.

NEW ORLEANS — Residents in some parishes are heading to the polls for the Municipal Primary Election.

Orleans, Terrebonne, and Washington Parishes will elect someone in local races. Tangipahoa Parish residents will decide on one local proposition related to fire protection. Lafourche and St. Tammany Parish voters will see both local races and local propositions on the ballot.

Polls will close at 8 p.m. on March 25th. Anyone standing in line at 8 p.m. will still be legally allowed to vote. You will need to bring a photo ID such as a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, U.S. military ID, passport, or a digital driver’s license via LA wallet.

You can find the nearest polling location and also look at a sample ballot on GeauxVote and logging into the Voter Portal.

Here’s what you can expect to see on the ballot before you head to the polls.

New Orleans

Louisiana House: District 93

Alonzo Knox (D)

Sibil "Fox" Richardson (D)

With Rep. Royce Duplessis now in the U.S. Senate, his former spot as District 93 representative is now open. Voters will decide on whether that position will go to Alonzo Knox (D) or Sibil "Fox" Richardson (D). District 93 is home to some of the city's most valuable assets, such as Caesars Superdome.

Civil District Court Judge: Division B

Stephanie Bridges (D)

Jeff Dye (D)

Marissa Hutabarat (D)

Criminal District Court Judge: Division A

Diedre Pierce Kelly (D)

Simone Levine (D)

Leon Roche (D)

Lafourche Parish

Member of Greater Lafourche Port Commission: Division E

Reggie Ledet (R)

Dean Savoie (R)

Parish voters will decide on six propositions that could decide on whether or not residents will pay more for garbage pickup via water bills in exchange for a reduced property and sales taxes. Voters will also decide on a proposition that could increase the starting pay for teachers from $43,000 to $47,000.

St. Tammany Parish

Covington City Council: District D

Rene Ferre (R)

Ben Guidry (R)

Jimmy Inman (R)

Cody Ludwig (R)

In addition, St. Tammany Parish residents will decide on whether they support renewing a property tax that would raise 1.3 million each year for 10 years starting in 2025. If the proposition is passed, our partners at NOLA.com report that money will be used for buildings, equipment, personnel and water.

Tangipahoa Parish

Residents of the Village of Tangipahoa will decide on a tax proposition that would provide over $11,000 of fire protection resources to residents each year.

Terrebonne Parish

Council Member: District 1 Lionel “Tony” Lewis (D) Brien K. Pledger (D) Faron “Fee” Richard (D)



Washington Parish

Justice of the Peace: Ward 7 Tate H. Kennedy (D) Greg Thomas (R)



Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, and St. John the Baptist Parishes are not participating in the March 25th election.