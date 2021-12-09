Mark Zuckerberg-backed group donates $200,000 to PAC targeting New Orleans Sheriff

The donation is the fifth-largest single contribution to a PAC in a Louisiana election this year.

NEW ORLEANS — An organization backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly donated $200,000 to a political action committee aiming to unseat Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman.

According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, the group FWD.us, made the donation to the Pac for Justice, who has flooded airwaves with last-minute attack ads against the long-time sheriff.

The newspaper says the donation is the fifth-largest single contribution to a PAC in a Louisiana election this year, and the donation represents more money than Gusman's challenger, Susan Hutson, has raised from donors for her entire campaign.

FWD.us vice president Zoë Towns said the group is proud to support the PAC "in their work to ensure that the next New Orleans sheriff is committed to advancing ongoing reforms that deliver safety and justice to more New Orleanians."

Gusman has attacked the donations as a campaign issue, claiming that "out of state interests" are funding the campaign to unseat him "so they can have their puppet go easy on crime."