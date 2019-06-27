Drive down any major street in Jefferson Parish and campaign signs for former Parish President John Young and At-Large Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng dot the landscape.

What you do not see are signs for the man who now has the parish president's job.

"I have not made that decision,” Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said when asked if he will seek a second term. "There are a lot of things that I have to think about between now and qualifying. I’m just not ready to make that decision at this point.”

But Yenni is keeping staying visible these days.

Thursday, he was at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center for a press conference. It was his second public appearance of the morning.

Yenni continues to fight off public shame after reports that he sent explicit text messages to a 17-year-old boy. He knows questions about the scandal will re-surface if he runs for re-election.

"I'm sure it will,” Yenni said. "I think I've answered every question I have to answer."

Longtime Jefferson Parish tax assessor and political insider Lawrence Chehardy said the sexting scandal will dog Yenni's political future.

"At this point it does not appear to be something that the voters have forgiven him for," Chehardy said. "So, it's going to be a major problem for him in any bid for re-election."

Yenni already has a lot of ground to make up, Chehardy added.

"Mike has not really mounted any sort of campaign at this point,” he said. “No indication of any fundraising.”

In the meantime, Young and Lee-Sheng are getting out their signs and honing their message.

"I'm the best person to poise Jefferson Parish for the future," Lee-Sheng said. "I'm a mom, and I want Jefferson Parish to be strong for the next generation. I have a personal interest in it."

"I've been parish president before,” Young said. "I came and ran the parish effectively. It's a $700 million budget. There's a big difference between being on the parish council and being parish president."

Qualifying for the Oct. 12 elections runs from Aug. 6-8.