x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Elections

Need to register to vote in Louisiana? Here's how

There are a few ways to register to vote in Louisiana, and those different registration methods have different deadlines.

NEW ORLEANS — With the November election around the corner, people who plan to vote should be ready to do so, and that means being registered to vote in Louisiana among other things.

There are a few ways to register to vote in Louisiana, and those different registration methods have different deadlines.

The first deadline for registration to vote in Louisiana is Oct. 5 — if registering by mail or in person.

Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana by mail

Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana in person

If you're registering through Louisiana's online voter portal, the deadline is Oct. 13, but you should make sure you can register online before the mail-in deadline.

 Here's how to register to vote in Louisiana online

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020
New Orleans News from WWL - Apps on Google Play
Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events.
Google

More on voting in Louisiana elections:

 Who can register to vote? List of requirements