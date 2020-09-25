Need to register to vote in Louisiana? Here's how

There are a few ways to register to vote in Louisiana, and those different registration methods have different deadlines.

NEW ORLEANS — With the November election around the corner, people who plan to vote should be ready to do so, and that means being registered to vote in Louisiana among other things.

The first deadline for registration to vote in Louisiana is Oct. 5 — if registering by mail or in person.

If you're registering through Louisiana's online voter portal, the deadline is Oct. 13, but you should make sure you can register online before the mail-in deadline.

