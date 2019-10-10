NEW ORLEANS — Voters in Orleans Parish will decide between three fees when they go to the polls Saturday.

There are two new fees on the ballot in Orleans Parish: the Delachase Security District Fee and Oak Island Improvement District Fee. Voters will also decide to renew the Lake Barrington Fee.

There are no other parish races on the ballot.

