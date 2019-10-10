NEW ORLEANS — Voters in Plaquemines Parish will decide a single parish-wide race when they go to the polls Saturday.

Republicans Lonnie J. Greco Sr. and Gerald Jerry Turlich Jr. are battling each other to become the highest law enforcement official in Plaquemines Parish.

Because there are no other candidates, the race will be decided on Oct. 12. There are no other parish races on the ballot.

